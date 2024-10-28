ADVERTISEMENT

Infantry Day celebrations at Belagavi Military Station

Published - October 28, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Major General R.S. Guraya, Junior Leader Wing Commander and Brig. Joydip Mukherjee, Station Commander, Belagavi Military Station, and Commandant of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre greeting army veterans at the MLIRC in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 78th Infantry Day was celebrated at the Belagavi Military Station on Sunday.

It was celebrated with great pride and solemnity, honoring the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of India’s Infantry soldiers.

The day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the revered Sharqat War Memorial where serving and retired officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and other ranks (ORs) gathered to pay homage to fallen soldiers.

The presence of veterans alongside the serving members of the Infantry created a deeply moving atmosphere, bridging generations united by their shared commitment to duty.

The troops also vowed to continue their Nation First approach and determined to be the vanguards of the nation’s defence, facing challenging and often perilous situations and unwavering courage.

Major General R.S. Guraya, Junior Leader Wing Commander and Brig Joydip Mukherjee, Station Commander, Belagavi Military Station and Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, paid respects to martyrs.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, all attendees joined together for tea with the troops, fostering camaraderie and allowing everyone to share stories of valour and dedication.

This formal gathering served as a powerful reminder of the unity within the ranks and the strong bonds that hold the Infantry community together, both in times of peace and on the battlefield, said a release.

