Infant rescued within hours of being snatched

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
September 21, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested a woman accused of stealing a new born boy from the Government Hospital in Athani on Wednesday.

Members of a family from Ainapur village complained to the police saying that their infant was kidnapped by a person claiming to be a nurse in the taluk hospital.

The accused took away the new born baby saying that it has to weighed. The nurse was wearing an apron on a red dress and also a face mask. She asked the infant’s mother, who was feeling sleepy, whether she had received the Taayi card that enables her to get government benefits and what was the weight of the baby.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers who screened CCTV footage identified the accused by her dress and demeanour. They knew she was a resident of Athani and inspected her house. However, she was missing. Investigators realised that she had taken the baby across the border to Maharashtra.

The accused was found in Maishal village in Sangli district of Maharashtra. The infant was rescued and the accused arrested in a few hours of the offence. The identity of the accused has been held back to enable further investigation, officers said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil congratulated the team of officers led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sripad Jille, Circle Inspector Ravindra Naikodi and others for the quick resolution of the case.

Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood has sent a letter to congratulate the team and announced an award of ₹20,000 to the team, Dr. Patil said.

“We are sending out letters to government and private hospitals with requests to strengthen their security systems,’’ the Superintendent of Police said.

“We have asked them to issue identity cards to all staff, maintain a register of all persons who enter and exit hospitals and to monitor all movements by setting up CCTVs in all wards, doors and entry and exit points. Apart from this, hospitals will have to work with local police officers regularly to assess their security preparedness,’’ he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app