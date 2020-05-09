Infant dies after drinking paint thinner

A one-and-a-half year old infant died after accidentally consuming paint thinner in Balekundri, Bujurg village in Belagavi district on Saturday. The paint thinner included turpentine, which can be fatal for children, doctors said.

Reedha Jamadar drank from a bottle kept outside the house for mixing with the paint. She was taken to the hospital, but died. Her father, a farmer, had brought the paint and chemical to paint his bullock cart. A case has been registered.