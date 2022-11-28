Inebriated man loses ₹70,000, borrowed for medical emergency, to a pickpocket

November 28, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man, who had borrowed ₹70,000 for a medical emergency, lost the money to a pickpocket while he was in an inebriated state in Shivajinagar on Thursday night.

The victim, Sheikh Shahid, 30, a resident of Austin Town, had borrowed the money from a private money lender to give it to his relative admitted in a hospital in Shivajinagar.

While on the way to the hospital with the cash , he stopped at a wine shop for couple of drinks and slept on the footpath near Shivajinagar market in an inebriated state after parking his bike. A few hours later, when he got up and checked his pocket, the cash was missing.

Shahid returned home, and later filed a complaint with the police.

