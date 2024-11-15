 />
Industry support sought for developing Mysuru’s tourist sites

Tourism Department plans Mysuru Fest-2025 in January to attract tourists for the New Year

Published - November 15, 2024 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Making an appeal to the industries and corporates to join hands with the government to develop tourist destinations in Mysuru district, the Department of Tourism on Friday said the development of tourist sites would benefit businesses that solely bank on tourism and improve the footfall, bringing tourists to the city and supporting the local tourism economy.

With the increase in footfall, the hotels and restaurants here get business, improving the tourism economy and aiding people whose livelihood was based on their earnings. It will be a win-win situation for the stakeholders and thereby everyone connected to the industry supports developing tourist destinations, the department said.

At a meeting with the stakeholders of the tourism industry, organised by the Tourism Department here, Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savita said Mysuru Festival has been planned in January 2025 in a big way and this fest comprises various events that can help attract tourists with the start of the new year.

The festival will have food events, chitra santhe and so on. “The fest will be organised with the objective of drawing tourists from other States. Various entertainment events are also proposed during the fest,” she added.

She said the Mysuru Sangeeta Suganda Music Festival-2024, which concluded recently, brought musicians of national and international repute to Mysuru and performed at the festival. The music festival was a big success, she added.

The music festival was organised to celebrate the rich Carnatic music tradition of Mysuru while promoting lesser-known tourist destinations, cuisine, handicrafts, and textiles of Karnataka. The festival was also aimed at enhancing Mysuru’s reputation as a cultural destination, fostering tourism, economic benefits, and the preservation of cultural heritage. The event’s theme focused on celebrating the deep-rooted Carnatic music traditions of Mysuru, emphasising the Dasa heritage. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had inaugurated the festival.

Stakeholders from the tour and travel sector, hotel and hospitality sector and commerce sector attended the meeting.

