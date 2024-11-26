Industry Minister sets December deadline to adopt single window system software

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil has set December as the deadline for all departments concerned to adopt the newly developed single window system software. The new system is set to be launched in January 2025.

Mr. Patil announced this during a meeting of senior officials on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

Mr. Patil explained that currently, procedures related to project approvals, industrial plot allotments, and CA plot allotments in industrial areas are complex and multi-staged, often causing delays. The new software, developed by Microsoft, aims to streamline and simplify these procedures. He said the Chief Secretary would soon convene a meeting to ensure the software’s speedy implementation.

The Minister said appropriate training would be provided to staff in the relevant departments to help them effectively use the new software. He emphasised that the single window system would end the ordeal of investors having to approach multiple departments for approvals.

Highlighting the software’s features, Mr. Patil said it would be completely online. By entering PAN or Aadhaar number, users could retrieve all relevant details about their project’s status, making the process transparent and efficient, he noted.

“When investors are ready with business proposals worth hundreds of crores, it is the government’s responsibility to provide them with a hassle-free mechanism,” Mr. Patil said.

The meeting was attended by Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary; L.K. Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister; S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries; Manjula, Secretary, Department of Infrastructure Development; Ujwal Ghosh, head of the Department of E-Governance; Mahesh, CEO of KIADB, and other departmental secretaries.