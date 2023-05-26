Industry facing labour shortage in State, says CREDAI

May 26, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MYSURU

MyRealty-2023, a one-stop property show organised by the Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Chapter and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Mysuru, got off to a start at Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds here on Friday.

The idea behind organising the expo is to benefit home buyers, giving them a platform where they could get to see the options available before them for owning a property either in Mysuru, Bengaluru and other cities. It gives multiple options of owning a property – buying an apartment or a site or a villa — depending on the interests and budget of the buyers.

Some banks that fund the properties participating in the expo have also joined hands for providing loan facilities to buyers.

The expo has been organised in aid of Mysuru Builders’ Charitable Trust.

Inaugurating the expo, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said MyRealty is a wonderful concept as it brings the buyer and seller of properties under one roof. The buyers would be worried over investing their hard earned money on a property. The expo aims at realizing the dream of owning the house.

While wishing the organisers all success, the DC told the CREDAI to give its feedback so that the administration can take steps that would help the sector. “Those in the industry with ethical practices can approach us for any issue that needs to be addressed. They are the partners in the development. Scientific and rational development is important,” he suggested.

He stressed upon the importance of scientific development in the property sector so that the future generations do not face any problems. “The planning is key, and the issues that require the administration’s intervention will be looked into,”he said.

Pradeep D. Raikar, president, CREDAI, Karnataka, in his address, said the industry was facing a labour crisis with the skilled labour from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who are employed in various construction projects migrating.

“As we cannot depend permanently on the workers from other states, we have now planned to introduce technology-based skill development initiatives so that the existing labour are trained and they will in turn train others for easing the crisis. We are planning to introduce the programme of imparting skills to the workers from next year. The CREDAI team will visit all important cities with the plan, he informed.

Mr. Raikar said the initiative also ensures that the job done by ten workers can now be done by three to four workers with tech interventions.

