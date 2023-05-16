Industry bodies in Mysuru bat for MSME Act

May 16, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Industry bodies in Mysuru on Tuesday urged the Administrative Reforms Commission headed by retired Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar to ensure that the State brings in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Act.

During an interaction with Mr. Vijaybhaskar at the District Industries Centre (DIC) in Mysuru, the representatives of various industry bodies in Mysuru lamented that most of the guidelines announced in the State’s industrial policy are not implemented.

Though the State routinely announces an industrial policy once every five years with a view to promoting industries and enhancing their competitiveness, most of the guidelines of the policy remain on paper. For, the industrial policy is not statutory unlike the rules framed in pieces of legislation.

The industry bodies have shared a set of draft rules for an MSME Act based on the similar pieces of legislation already in force in other States. “We have urged the Commission to work towards bringing in an MSME Act for Karnataka”, said Secretary of MSME Council, Mysuru, Suresh Kumar Jain, who is also the Secretary of Mysuru Industries Association (MIA).

The representatives of industry bodies from Mysuru, who attended the interaction with Mr. Vijaybhaskar on Tuesday, also included Ritesh Gowda, MIA Executive Committee member, A.S. Satish from Mysuru Small Industries Association, Manjunath, who heads the SC and ST Enterpreneurs Association, Chandrashekar of Nanjangud Industries Association and Lingaraju from the Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

The industry representatives also urged the ARC to ensure that all industrial areas have waste dumping yards and truck terminal.

The absence of waste dumping yards in industrial areas had deprived the industries of a proper waste management facility, which was leading to unscientific disposal of industrial waste and causing environmental degradation.

The industry bodies brought up their demand for a truck terminal with Mr. Vijaybhaskar. In the absence of a proper truck terminal for industrial areas, the drivers of trucks transporting industrial material were haphazardly parking their vehicles on the roads leading to the industrial areas. Some truck drivers take up minor repair of their vehicles including replacement of tyres and batteries on the roads itself.

Mr. Jain said the industry bodies brought up the issue of Industrial Township Authority for Mysuru again. Though an announcement on the Authority had been made by the State government earlier and a gazette notification too had been issued, no progress has been made in the regard, he lamented.

Another demand of the industries was to bring the services offered by the government to industrialists under a single window agency under Sakala scheme.