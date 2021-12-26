Industry automation prompts Visvesvaraya Technological University to tweak courses

‘This will help students get placed easily’

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has decided to take steps to stem the decline in demand for mechanical engineering courses. It is set to revamp the courses to make them more relevant to the demands of the industry where automation is on the rise.

Karisiddappa, vice-chancellor of VTU, said they were redesigning curriculum and introducing computer-integrated courses with the aim of teaching students the latest technologies. “We want students to have knowledge in more than one discipline so that they can get placed easily,” he said.

The changes in the curriculum for this stream is the need of the hour as many engineering colleges have opted to not offer it any longer citing lack of students.

G.B. Krishnappa, dean (research and development), mechanical department, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru, said mechanical engineers need to adapt to the digital era failing which they will find it difficult to get jobs. “With automation, there is a need for mechanical engineers to know applications of all branches of engineers,” he said. M. Brindha, vice-principal, MVJ College of Engineering, said in accordance with the New Education Policy, their college has included artificial intelligence and machine learning related optionals in the mechanical engineering syllabus. “This will give our students an edge,” she said.

She added that the college has also introduced subjects such as 3D printing and drone manufacturing to create a balanced curriculum. “With such concepts under their belt, our students have the whole world open to them. They can seek traditional jobs in the manufacturing sector, pursue research, or incubate in a startup. They are no longer restricted to limited opportunities pertaining to their core jobs,” Ms. Brindha added.