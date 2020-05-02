Industries to open in all except containment zones

Industries and other related economic activities will be opened in all green and orange zone districts and in areas other than containment zones in red zones once the lockdown ends on May 4, Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries, said here on Saturday.

At a meeting with industrialists in the Institute of Indian Foundrymen in Udyambag, the Minister said the government was committed to restarting economic activity and would allow different trade and industry activities.

He said there was no need for passes for workers who would move from their homes to the factories. However, the industries would be asked to follow some rules as per the COVID protocol.

The Minister said the Union government was considering a proposal to provide a revival package to small industries and hoped that the Prime Minister would announce it in a few days.

Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore urged the government to allow some sectors like sugar factories to work round the clock.

Shridhar Uppin, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, urged the government to allow factories to work for four more hours per day. He also sought loans at 3% interest.