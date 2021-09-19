Industries that create more jobs will get more encouragement: Bommai

CM lays foundation stone for works under MGNVY in Davangere

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that more encouragement will be given to industries that create more number of jobs.

Speaking to presspersons after laying the foundation stone for works under Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana (MGNVY) in Davangere on Sunday, he said that already proposals for setting up three textile parks in the State have been submitted to the Union government.

Under the PLI scheme, the Union government aimed to provide more encouragement to textile and automobile sector as it will lead to creation of more jobs. The State government also planned to set up an automobile cluster, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana, a total of 49 works worth ₹125 cr have been initiated in Davangere. Along with these works, Smart City projects are being implemented to facilitate Davangere's overall development, he said and added that across the State works worth ₹1,500 crore are being initiated under the scheme.

Apart from the projects under AMRUT scheme, additional grants of ₹25 lakh will be given to each gram panchayat for development works in the villages, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the quality of silk produced in central and North Karnataka districts is equivalent to the silk imported from abroad. Both the State and Union governments have plans to develop sericulture in a big way in 10 districts in the State.

Earlier, during the foundation laying and bhoomi puja programme, Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj, the former Union Minister and MP G.M. Siddeshwar, Member of Legislative Assembly S.A. Ravindranath, Member of Legislative Council A. Shivayogi Swami, Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi and others were present.