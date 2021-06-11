Industries should provide transport for workforce: Bommai

Bengaluru

11 June 2021 14:05 IST

Owners of industries, which have been allowed to resume operations from Monday, have to arrange transportation facilities for their workers and ensure vaccination of workforce, Home and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here today.

For re-opening the economy in a graded manner from June 14, the government has relaxed guidelines for all types of industries. Industries are allowed to open with 50% staff.

