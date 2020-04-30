Industries outside containment zones to open from Monday

The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to grant permission to industries across the State, except those in COVID-19 containment zones, to resume production from May 4. The Centre’s scheduled lockdown ends on Sunday.

This means industrial activities are expected to resume in industrial estates, industrial parks and SEZs in Bengaluru and other major cities from Monday. Only industries that are located in containment zones in urban areas are not allowed to function from Monday.

Public transport, however, will continue to stay off the road for the time being.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa cautioned that the COVID-19 crisis may last another two to three months. “But we feel that the cases are reducing and coming under control in the State. In Bengaluru, not many cases have been reported in the last three to four days. If this continues, it will help us to open industries in and around Bengaluru,” he told presspersons after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

“Based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions, stringent lockdown measures in red zones and reviving economic activity will go hand in hand,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

A couple of days ago, the government permitted industries in rural areas of 14 districts to start production. The Cabinet meeting today permitted all types of industries in rural and urban areas, except those in containment zones, to commence production from Monday.

However, barber shops, hotels, malls, cinemas, and all modes of mass transport continue to remain closed. Only parcel of food is allowed in hotels. “Opening of malls and hotels is not an option before us right now,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

On opening of liquor outlets, he said a decision would be taken after May 3, based on the Centre’s guidelines. “We are waiting for guidelines from the Centre,” he added.