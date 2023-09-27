Industries Minister Patil meets top officials of Boeing, GE, IMF in Washington D.C.

September 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

A visiting Karnataka delegation headed by M.B. Patil, Minister of Large & Medium Industries & Infrastructure Development, met senior executives of Boeing and GE in Washington D.C. to discuss and explore investment opportunities for the State.

The delegation also met Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), and discussed various investment and partnership options for Karnataka.

The Minister, who is on a 12-day official tour to the U.S. along with senior officials of the Industries Department, also discussed strategies with the IMF on how to address imbalances in the skilled labor force. He explored possibilities of collaboration in upskilling the workforce for artificial and machine learning capabilities with the help of GE Healthcare.

The delegation also explored options for potential investments in logistics centers, P2F (passenger-to-freight) conversions, and pilot and crew training centers near Karnataka’s airports. The government’s assessment of the high aviation fuel tax in Karnataka to maintain a favorable aerospace ecosystem was also part of the discussion.

The $110-billion Boeing Company was represented by Greta Lundeberg, Vice President of International Operations and Policy, Government Operations, and Nicole Porreca, Director of International Operations and Policy, Government Operations. The airplane maker is globally known for its design, manufacture, and sale of its aircraft, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, telecommunications equipment, and missiles.

Mr. Patil met George Pickart, MD of Global Government Affairs and Policy Gas Power of GE Vernova, while GE Healthcare’s John Schaeffler, Global Executive Leader of Government Affairs & Policy, and Andrew Quinn, Executive Director of International Trade and Economic Policy.

In India, GE Healthcare operates four plants through joint ventures with Wipro and Bharat Electronics and is engaged in manufacturing CT scan machines, catheterization laboratory, ultrasonography equipment, ventilators, and patient monitors.

Karnataka delegation comprises Dr. S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Karnataka, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Industries and Commerce, among others.

