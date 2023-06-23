HamberMenu
Industries Minister M.B. Patil invites Elon Musk to invest in Karnataka

In a tweet, he said that if Tesla decides to expand its production to India, Karnataka is the ideal place.

June 23, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
M.B. Patil‘s tweet comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on the US tour, inviting Mr. Musk to explore opportunities in India to which the latter has positively responded.

M.B. Patil‘s tweet comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on the US tour, inviting Mr. Musk to explore opportunities in India to which the latter has positively responded. | Photo Credit: ANI

Offering all necessary help and cooperation from the Karnataka government, the Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Friday, June 23, invited EV vehicle manufacturer Tesla to set up its production plant in Karnataka. In a tweet, he said that if Tesla decides to expand its production to India, Karnataka is the ideal place.

“Karnataka is the Ideal Destination for Tesla’s Expansion into India. As a progressive state and a thriving hub of innovation and technology, Karnataka stands ready to support and provide necessary facilities for Tesla and other ventures of Elon Musk, including Starlink.” he tweeted.

He further said, “Karnataka is focussed on being the hub for technology and manufacturing to propel the state for the next two decades. If Tesla considers setting up a plant in India, Karnataka, with its great potential and capabilities, I must say is “The Destination”. CM of Karnataka and I extend our invitation to Tesla in words and spirit.”

Mr. Patil‘s tweet comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on the US tour, inviting Mr. Musk to explore opportunities in India to which Mr. Musk has positively responded.

