Industries in Mysuru threaten to desist from tax payment to local bodies

More than 2,000 industrial units including MSMEs spread across various industrial layouts on the outskirts of Mysuru have threatened to resist tax payment to local bodies on the grounds that the slab rates are disproportionately high and in violation of the government norms.

The stakeholders have also reiterated their long pending demand seeking the constitution of the Mysuru Industrial Township Authority so that industries don’t come under the administrative purview of the local bodies.

If the township authority is constituted, the industries have to pay tax to the new township authority instead - and not the local CMC.

Not only are the tax slabs disproportionately high but the services rendered by the local bodies are non-existent and the plea to the government to rectify the anomaly has fallen on deaf ears, said Suresh Kumar Jain of Mysuru MSME Council.

The government norms stipulate that the tax should be 30 per cent of the registered value of the property but the local bodies including a few gram panchayats and the CMCs have levied disproportionately high rate of property tax without providing an iota of service, said Mr. Jain.

The Hootagalli CMC, for instance, collected ₹35 crore by way of property tax from the local industries but without any service in return. Though the stakeholders have to get building plan sanctioned from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board on payment of a fee, building licence fee has to be paid to the CMCs which amounts to paying taxes to multiple agencies, said Mr. Jain.

‘’Tax resistance is the last resort left to register our protest and seek resolution of our long-pending grievances’’, he added. An open letter written to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has highlighted the imperatives of notifying the Mysuru Industrial Township Authority and take the industries out of the purview of the local bodies.

Though the constitution of the industrial township authority in Mysuru was announced in the State Budget years ago, it is yet to be implemented, said the stakeholders in the letter to the Chief Minister.

However, some of the companies including software majors and a few MNCs are not expected to be part of the tax resistance movement though they are supportive of the larger cause, said Mr. Jain.

The stakeholders aver that constituting the industrial township authority will be a solution to some of the outstanding grievances as the law provides for five members elected from amongst the industrial establishments to be part of the authority. ‘The constitution of the township authority will result in single window system of tax payment and in return the stakeholders can expect better civic amenities and services’’, according to Mr. Jain.