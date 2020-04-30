Industries in Karnataka to resume activities from May 4

The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to grant permission to industries located across the State, except in containment areas, to resume their production activities from May 4.

The Centre’s scheduled lockdown ends on May 3 (Sunday).

With this decision, industrial activities are expected to resume in industrial estates, industrial parks and SEZs located in Bengaluru, and other major cities of the State from Monday.

Only industries located in containment zones would not be allowed, Law and Parliamentary Minister J C Madhuswamy said after a cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of industrialists and office-bearers chambers of commerce and industries at his home office this evening to discuss modalities on resuming industrial activities. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and other senior ministers too would participate in the meeting.

A couple of days ago, the government had permitted industries located in rural areas of 14 districts to operate their production activities. However, saloons, hotels, malls, cinemas and modes of mass transport will continue to remain closed after May 3. Only parcel of food items was allowed in hotels.

On the question of opening of liquor shops in the State, Chief Minister said a would be taken after May 3 based on the Centre’s guidelines.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the Centre is expected to announce more relaxations within 3-4 days. “We are waiting for guidelines from the Centre”, he said.