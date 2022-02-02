Industries Dept. clears 88 investment projects

Bengaluru

02 February 2022 22:25 IST

The Industries Department has approved 88 industrial projects worth ₹2,367.99crore that has the potential to generate 10,904jobs in the State.

The 129th State-level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) considered and approved the projects that included large and medium industrial projects in the range of ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore, said a statement from the department.

Some of these cleared investments include ₹357-crore Gurudatta Integrated Textile Park which would generate 1,655 jobs,a ₹96 crore project by Spansules Formulations with employment potential for 540 persons, ₹80-crore investment on Rinac India Ltd. to create 125 jobs, ₹64 crore project Sunvik Steels Pvt. Ltd. with job creation possibility for 20 people, and ₹59.31 crore project by H&V Advanced Materials India Private Limited with a scope to create 327jobs, said the release.

