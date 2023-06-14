Industries decide to pay only 75% of power bills in protest, as HESCOM agrees to it

June 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Belagavi

Industrial and business houses in Belagavi district have decided to pay only 75% of their power bills and register their protest against what they call a steep hike in power bills starting June.

This follows an agreement between members of various industries and trade bodies and HESCOM officers. Such protest payment is allowed under the Electricity Act 2003.

“We have requested HESCOM MD Mohammed Roshan to treat the remaining 25% as interest-free arrears. He has agreed to do so till July 31. He has also agreed to take their concerns to the State government, including their demand for waiving ₹2.55 per unit of fuel and power purchase agreement charges.

This agreement will apply to all commercial establishments - high tension and low tension line users, they said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Roshan told The Hindu that the high bills are due to the addition of arrears and some changes in rates. However, the prices will come down in two months. KERC has allowed ESCOMs to add arrears from April. The arrears will be collected in two months.

He said that due to unforeseen circumstances such as the Ukraine war, the prices of fuel have increased greatly. This is being adjusted in two bills. After that, there will be no more such collection, he said.

He also said that the KERC order mentioned that there is no need to consult while deciding to raise some charges.

Members of various bodies held a meeting with the HESCOM officer in Belagavi on Tuesday and urged him to reduce the charges. They said that the steep hike in fixed charges, energy charges and FPPCA levies will have negative repercussions on the industry.

Mr. Roshan said that it is a State-wide issue and it is being discussed at the highest levels.

Office-bearers of federation of trade bodies, Belagavi Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Belgaum Foundry Cluster and others were present at the meeting.

HESCOM officials, including Director, Finance, Prakash Patil and Chief Engineer V. Prakash, were present.

