Industries creating jobs to be encouraged

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai heard public grievances during his visit to Davanagere on September 19

HUBBALLI:

19 September 2021 16:47 IST

The CM laid the foundation stone for works under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojna

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said more encouragement would be given to industries that create more number of jobs. Speaking to press persons after laying foundation stone for works under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojna in Davanagere on September 19, he said proposals pertaining to setting up three textile parks in Karnataka have been submitted to the Union Government.

Under the Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI) scheme, the Union Government aimed to provide more encouragement to textile and automobile sector as it would lead to creation of more jobs. The State government also has planned to set up automobile clusters, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that under the Mahatma Gandhi Vikas Yojna, works worth ₹125 crore have been initiated in Davanagere. Along with these works, Smart City projects are being implemented to facilitate Davanagere's overall development, he added.

The chief minister said across the State, works worth ₹1,500 are being initiated.

Apart from the projects under the 75th Independence Day AMRUT schemes, additional grants of ₹25 lakhs would be given to each gram panchayat, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the quality of silk produced in central and North Karnataka districts is equivalent to the silk imported from abroad. Both State and central governments have plans to develop sericulture in a big way in around ten districts.