Karnataka

Industries assured of all help to re-start work in Dharwad

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa M. has said that all necessary cooperation will be extended to industries to resume their operations in the district.

Chairing a meeting with office-bearers of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and industrialists from the district here on Friday, she said that the government had released an advisory on re-starting industries and industrialists should follow the guidelines and ensure only 33 % workers on their premises.

Ms Deepa said that nearly 7,000 migrant workers from Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat and others had returned to their native places resulting in a shortage of workers. Regarding repayment of loan and interest and the need for working capital, she said that she would write to the State government.

To a request, she clarified that steps would be taken to permit round-the-clock movement of goods vehicles. She also said that steps would be taken to issue permits for ferrying workers to work places even during curfew.

KCCI president Mahendra Ladhad sought the district administration’s permission for mango and food processing industries to work even on Sundays. Industrialist Ninganna Biradar demanded working capital for industries through banks. Office-bearers of various industry organisations submitted their views.

Joint Director of Industries and Commerce Department Mohan Bharamakkanavar explained the facilities and relief measures announced by the State government. Deputy Director of Industries and Textiles Viresh Davale, Assistant Commissioner of Labour Department Meena Patil and other officials were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:24:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/industries-assured-of-all-help-to-re-start-work-in-dharwad/article31653840.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY