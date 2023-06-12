Industrialists threaten to migrate to Maharashtra, if power rates are not reduced

June 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Belagavi

Industrialists in Belagavi have opposed the recent hike in power rates and have threatened to migrate to Maharashtra if the Congress government did not withdraw the hike.

Members of the Forum of Association of Belagavi District told journalists in Belagavi on Monday that the functioning of their factories has been seriously affected by the hike in power rates.

They also warned that they may be constrained to shift their industries to Maharashtra where the government has subsidised power rates and is providing other facilities conducive to industrial development.

“It [hike in power rates] is unfair, arbitrary and unnecessary. What is more, it is being applied from April 1. This has affected industries, trade and even ordinary families across the State. We are hereby urging the government to withdraw the hike. All trade and industry bodies in the State have decided to protest against this,” Belagavi Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Hemendra Porwal said.

Industry, trade and households are already struggling with increasing energy costs and cannot cope with the overwhelming FPPCA levies. Therefore, “we request the government to intervene and roll back the draconian levies with immediate effect and resolve this issue within a week,” they said.

They said that they will stage a protest at Rani Channamma Circle in Belagavi on Tuesday, against the hike. Copies of their memorandum will be sent to all Ministers, MPs and MLAs. If the hike is not withdrawn in a week, businesses and factories will observe a bandh. “We shall also explore legal action and approach the courts for justice,” they said.

Forum leaders Rohan Juvali, Ram Bhandare, Anand Desai and others spoke at the press conference.