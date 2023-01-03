Industrialist’s suicide: Congress leaders visit his residence, ask Bommai to follow Raj Dharma

January 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah, along with AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Tuesday visited the residence of industrialist Pradeep S., who committed suicide last week at Mahadevapura in the city.

Speaking to mediapersons after paying condolences to the bereaved family members of the industrialist, who had committed suicide blaming BJP MLA and former Minister Aravind Limbavali, the Congress leaders termed Pradeep’s suicide as a “murder” and demanded that the guilty must be punished.

Mr. Surjewala demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and alleged that “the brazen loot of BJP’s corrupt government has blinded the BJP leadership and CM Bommai to the broad daylight murder of people and rule of law. Time for Mr. Bommai to follow Raj Dharma or quit.”

A FIR has already been registered against the BJP MLA and five others by the police, who should conduct an impartial inquiry and bring the guilty to justice, the Congress leaders said.

There should a thorough and impartial probe, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, and the immediate arrest of Mr. Limbavali is necessary to ensure that evidence is not tampered with.

In the past, the Congress leaders have been accusing the BJP government of taking “40% commission” for delegating the work to contractors, a claim that the ruling party has dismissed.