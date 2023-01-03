ADVERTISEMENT

Industrialist’s suicide: Congress leaders visit his residence, ask Bommai to follow Raj Dharma

January 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah, along with AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Tuesday visited the residence of industrialist Pradeep S., who committed suicide last week at Mahadevapura in the city.

Speaking to mediapersons after paying condolences to the bereaved family members of the industrialist, who had committed suicide blaming BJP MLA and former Minister Aravind Limbavali, the Congress leaders termed Pradeep’s suicide as a “murder” and demanded that the guilty must be punished.

Mr. Surjewala demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and alleged that “the brazen loot of BJP’s corrupt government has blinded the BJP leadership and CM Bommai to the broad daylight murder of people and rule of law. Time for Mr. Bommai to follow Raj Dharma or quit.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A FIR has already been registered against the BJP MLA and five others by the police, who should conduct an impartial inquiry and bring the guilty to justice, the Congress leaders said.

There should a thorough and impartial probe, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, and the immediate arrest of Mr. Limbavali is necessary to ensure that evidence is not tampered with.

In the past, the Congress leaders have been accusing the BJP government of taking “40% commission” for delegating the work to contractors, a claim that the ruling party has dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US