Industrialists should keep their word on providing jobs to land losers: Minister

Minister for Medium and Heavy Industries Jagadish Shettar said that his government would extend all possible assistance to industrialists who came forward to establish industries in North Karnataka. He was addressing a meeting of industrialists and officers related to industries and trade at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday.

“Industries would provide job opportunities and speed up the process of development in the relatively backward North Karnataka region. The district administration should be ready to extend all possible support to industrialists who want to establish industries in the region. I have started visiting all districts in the region and collecting information in a bid to create a conducive environment for industries,” he said.

“For speedy redressal of grievances of industrialists, I am holding meetings with officers and striving to find solutions on the spot. Industrialists should also keep their word on providing jobs to farmers who would lose their land to industries,” he said.

When a few industrialists told the Minister that the Bhagyanagar-based hair industry that had once provided jobs even during the drought years had now been pushed to the verge of collapse, he assured them of taking suitable measures to revive the industry.

The Minister also appealed to industrialists and traders to give their suggestions for the new industrial policy that the government was drafting.

“A stringent industrial land policy should be part of the draft. The administration should make sure that there are no residential structures or community halls such as Kalyan Mantap in the vicinity of industrial areas. Goods and Services Tax should be industry-friendly as the tax regime is hitting the industries hard these days,” some industrialists told the Minister.

Joint Director of Industries Prashant Barigidad told the meeting that the district had 7,933 industrial units, including 11 medium-scale industries and 27 large industries. As many as 39,800 are employed in various industrial units.

Paranna Munavalli and Halappa Achar, MLAs, and others were present.