Industrialist S.S. Patil passes away

Former FKCCI president Shantlingappa S. Patil Kadaganchi passed away at his residence in Nehru Gunj locality in Kalaburagi on August 23 night.

Staff ReporterPraveen B. Para KALABURAGI
August 25, 2022 02:23 IST

Shantlingappa S. Patil | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

Business magnate and former FKCCI president Shantlingappa S. Patil Kadaganchi passed away at his residence in Nehru Gunj locality in Kalaburagi on Tuesday night. He was 84. Mr. Patil had been ailing from old-age problems from the last couple of years.

He is survived by wife Sarojani Patil, three daughters, Shoba Bembalagi, Shailaja Gundi, and Nanda Patil, and two sons, Lingraj Patil and Siddling Patil.

A native of Kadaganchi village in Kalaburagi district, Mr. Patil went on to build a business empire across the country. He stablished a manufacturing unit of reinforced cement concrete sleepers used on railway track and rails.

He also served as president of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and was also president for Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI) for 25 years.

The last rites of Mr. Patil were performed on Wednesday evening.

