Industrialist Shivakant Sidnal passes away

April 06, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Shivakant Sidnal, Belagavi-based industrialist, passed away on Saturday. He was 49. He was the Managing Director of Vijaykant Dairy that made Aditya ice cream.

ADVERTISEMENT

His company in Bailhongal was acquired by Hindustan Unilever a few years ago. He was suffering from cancer. He had undergone treatment but complications developed after it relapsed, family sources said. He leaves behind his son, daughter and wife.

He was the son of former MP Shanmukhappa Sidnal and son-in-law of Vijay Sankeshwar, former MP and businessman. Shivakant Sidnal had set up a food company that made biscuits and milk products. He ran the company along with his brothers.

He had unsuccessfully fought the Assembly polls in 2004 as a nominee of the Kannada Nadu party, that was founded by Mr. Sankeshwar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.