Industrialist Shivakant Sidnal passes away

April 06, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Shivakant Sidnal

Shivakant Sidnal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivakant Sidnal, Belagavi-based industrialist, passed away on Saturday. He was 49. He was the Managing Director of Vijaykant Dairy that made Aditya ice cream.

His company in Bailhongal was acquired by Hindustan Unilever a few years ago. He was suffering from cancer. He had undergone treatment but complications developed after it relapsed, family sources said. He leaves behind his son, daughter and wife.

He was the son of former MP Shanmukhappa Sidnal and son-in-law of Vijay Sankeshwar, former MP and businessman. Shivakant Sidnal had set up a food company that made biscuits and milk products. He ran the company along with his brothers.

He had unsuccessfully fought the Assembly polls in 2004 as a nominee of the Kannada Nadu party, that was founded by Mr. Sankeshwar.

