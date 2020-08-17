Industrial estate maintenance andtax collection to be sorted out soon

Govt. thinking of developing at least five townships in industrial estates: Shettar

The long-pending problem pertaining to the tussle between KIADB, KSSIDC and local municipal bodies and maintenance and tax collection in industrial estates would be resolved soon, according to Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar.

Speaking to presspersons after an informal discussion with representatives of different associations of various industrial estates and Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and visit to various industrial estates on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that the issue had become a complex one and had been discussed at various levels.

“We are aware that the issue is pending since long. But we are going to sort it out once and for all. Already several rounds of discussions have taken place in the matter and we have arrived at a sort of consensus. This will be placed before the State Cabinet for discussion and a final decision. Once it is taken, it will be solved once and for all,” he said.

Vision Group

To a query, the Minister said that already a Vision Group headed by Ullas Kamat of Jyoti Laboratories had been constituted to set up an FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) Cluster at Mummigatti Industrial Area near Dharwad where 500 acres was available for the purpose. “Already, a decision on establishing the FMCG Cluster has been included in the New Industrial Policy and the process has begun. Mr. Kamat is coordinating with other industries and we are hopeful of the project materialising at the earliest. However, because of COVID-19-induced lockdown, there has been a delay,” he said.

Land audit

Regarding non-utilisation of industrial plots allotted in various industrial estates, Mr. Shettar said that the department was aware of it and to assess the situation across the State, a land audit was being carried out. Subsequently, a decision would be taken to set things right, he added.

Townships

Earlier, in the informal meeting with industrialists, the Minister said that considering the housing requirements in industrial estates, the government was contemplating developing at least five townships in industrial estates to begin with. “It requires coordination with the Department of Urban Development and local bodies in rural areas. A decision will be taken soon. And, we will include Hubballi too,” he said.

Responding to the demand for reducing the rate of industrial plots developed by KSSIDC, Chairman of KSSIDC and MLA Kalakappa Bandi, who was present in the meeting, said that he would convene a meeting by September 10 to sort out the contentious issues. Mr. Shettar clarified that while the penalty clause could not be done away with, it would be kept at the lowest.

The Minister said that despite the COVID-19, investment worth ₹ 30,000 crore had been proposed in the State and of this, there were 10 memorandums of understanding pertaining to Yadgir region that were signed during Invest Karnataka-Hubballi event.

Earlier, presenting their demands, the representatives of various industrial estate associations and KCCI, mentioned the pending issues of maintenance, taxation, infrastructure, townships and unscientific revision of rates of industrial plots on an annual basis and others and sought solutions.

Mahendra Ladhad, Vishwanath Goudar, Ninganna Biradar, R.J. Bhat, Vishwanath Thite and others presented their views.

Chief Executive Officer of KIADB N. Shivashankar and Managing Director of KSSIDC Mahesh Shirur clarified certain issues and addressed technical problems.

MLA Arvind Bellad stressed the need for doing away with unscientific annual revision of land rates by KSSIDC.

MLA Amrut Desai and Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil were present.