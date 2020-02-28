Industrial development to be takento tier two-three cities and towns

Belagavi

28 February 2020 20:15 IST

16,000 aspirants enrol for job fair organised by Union and State govts.

The State government is committed to decentralising industrial development and take it to tier two and tier three cities and towns in the State, Minister for Heavy Industries Jagadish Shettar said in Belagavi on Friday.

“We will take all steps to invite industries to smaller cities and towns. It will help develop the districts and reduce the burden on growing cities such as Bengaluru and Mysuru,” the Minister said.

The job fair was an attempt at providing a single platform to bring job-seekers and job-givers. Such initiatives will be organised at the regional level, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a job fair organised by the Union and State governments at the S.G. Balekundri Institute of Technology. The Minister promised that the State government would initiate a series of steps to ensure all youths were offered opportunities of employment at the taluk, district, regional and other levels.

The job fair saw an enthusiastic response from youth on the first day. Officers said that over 16,000 young men, women and physically challenged persons have enrolled for the job fair. As many as 170 employers have also registered. The fair ends on Saturday. Entry is free. Youth in the 18-35 age group and who have educational qualification from ninth standard pass to doctorate can apply.