Industrial development forum to be launched today

With the objective of facilitating industrial development in the region, a new forum, Hubballi-Dharwad Development Forum (HDDF), has come into existence and will be formally launched on Saturday.

Chairman of VRL Ltd. Vijay Sankeshwar will be the chairman and Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar, Managing Director of Karnataka Conveyers and Systems Ltd. M.V. Karmari and Chief Executive Officer of Vibhava Industries H.N. Nandkumar will be the vice-chairmen.

The forum will be formally inaugurated by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Minister Jagdish Shettar at a function to be held at the Senate Hall of the KLE Technological University in Vidyanagar, Hubballi, at 12.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Growth of industries

According to a press release issued by secretary of the forum Jagadish Hiremath, the main objectives of the forum are to act as a catalyst and facilitator to identify and advocate for projects and strategies to improve infrastructure and support services needed for the growth of industries in the region; to influence and shape the industrial policies to attract public and private investment to the region and to provide a collective voice for issues and needs of industries in the region.

HDDF is an advocacy and facilitation group for the industrial development of the region consisting of prominent people from local industries and other professions, the release said.