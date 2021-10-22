Industrial adalat to be held in Mysuru in November

Stakeholders hopeful of early resolution of pending issues

More than 10 years after the last industrial adalat was held in Mysuru, the stakeholders are bracing for the next event slated to be held in the city on November 12 to expedite resolving long-pending grievances.

The last “Kaigarike Adalat” was conducted in 2011 and since then either new issues have cropped up or they remain unresolved and are pending since years and await a special hearing for their resolution.

For the stakeholders in the region comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, land is emerging as a major issue and bulk of the grievance pertain to allotment or lack of it. In the 10 years since the last adalat was held industrial activity in the region has picked up but more could be done to expedite and ensure growth and investment beyond Bengaluru, said Suresh Kumar Jain of Mysore Industries Association.

Underlining the significance of the adalat he said there have been cases pertaining to land allotment unresolved since 2013. Many investors were issued allotment letter in 2013 and it transpired that either the land was not suitable or the actual allotment was yet to be completed though the allottee has paid the money, said Mr. Jain.

There are also issues related to the imperatives of evolving a single window mechanism to handle all taxation-related issues pertaining to industries. At present the plan submitted by the investors is cleared by the KIADB but the industrialists have to approach the local bodies for seeking building licence. “Instead of a single window system there are multiple barriers at every step which is detrimental to the growth of the industry,” said Mr. Jain.

Other stakeholders pointed out that in the committee for land allotment there was not a single representative from the industrial association and it only comprised officials drawn from the bureaucratic machinery. As a result land is allotted at places not suitable for industry. There were nearly 10 to 15 cases where land was allotted close to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Rescue Centre outside the city and permission is being denied to start industry because of its impact on the rescued animals.

The local industrialists also want the Industrial Township Authority to be notified in Mysuru as the new entity will take care of all the needs of the industries in the region including taxation, civic amenities and infrastructure development.

A motivation camp will also be held on November 11 to encourage the youth to take up entrepreneurship and venture into their own businesses ahead of the industrial adalat.

To submit grievances and highlight pending issues, the stakeholders may visit https://msmemysuru.com/kaigarika-adalat or call MSME Council on 9986444654.