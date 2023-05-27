Karnataka | Induction of Boseraju, Gandhi family loyalist, into Cabinet surprises many

May 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The inclusion of veteran Congress leader and AICC general secretary N.S. Boseraju, who is not a member of either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council, in the State Cabinet came as a surprise to senior legislators who were lobbying for ministerial berths.

Reward for ‘sacrifice’

A staunch loyalist of the Gandhi family, he is learnt to have given up his claim to ticket for himself and his son “in the interest of the party” as per the party high command’s wishes. He had, in return, been promised a berth if voted to power. Mr. Boseraju is learnt to have played a key role in the victory of party candidates in Raichur district. The Congress won four of the six seats in the district, while the BJP and the JD(S) won one each.

In 1985, Mr. Boseraju contested on the Congress ticket from Manvi and lost to Basavaraj Patil Anwari. After 15 years, he contested and was elected as an MLA for two consecutive terms in 1999 and 2004 from Manvi. He became a member of the Legislative Council in 2014. Mr. Boseraju has served the party in different capacities such as Youth Congress president, Block Congress Committee president, District Congress Committee president, and KPCC secretary. Presently, he is the AICC general secretary and also party in-charge of Telangana.

Mr. Boseraju, who completed a diploma in automobile engineering and turned a politician, has served as chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (earlier known as Hyderabad Karnataka Development Board) and also as political secretary to the former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh.

Role in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Mr. Boseraju was in-charge of Kalyana Karnataka region for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

