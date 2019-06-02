Inducting Independents into Cabinet may not be the end of troubles

Despite State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa claiming that the party central leadership has instructed him not to get involved in any plans to destabilise the coalition government headed by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Congress has a tough task at hand of keeping its flock together, given that there are many groupings and ministerial aspirants.

Legislators making adverse comments against the party continues and in a latest case, the former Minister and senior MLA R. Roshan Baig’s tweet appreciating the new entrants in the Narendra Modi government has caused some embarrassment to the party.

Mr. Baig was among the few legislators who had skipped the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting on Wednesday. A group led by the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi also continues to pose threat to the Congress and the government.

During the CLP meeting, sources said, some of the legislators questioned the advantages the Congress had being a part of the Kumaraswamy government, which continued to give inadequate attention to the constituencies represented by the party.

Moreover, there is a view in the party that its representation from Karnataka in the Lok Sbaha has declined from nine in 2014 to one in 2019 owing to the alliance with the JD(S).

Expansion in first week?

AICC president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly told Congress and JD(S) leaders only to expand the Cabinet and not to embark on a reshuffle. The Cabinet is likely to be expanded in the first week of this month.

Sources, however, said the proposed Cabinet expansion might only fuel dissidence activities in the Congress in the coming days. With too many senior legislators aspiring to become Ministers, induction of Independents would not serve the purpose, sources said.

Only three Cabinet berths are vacant now. Induction of two Independents — R Shankar (Ranebennur) and H. Nagesh (Mulbagal) — would only ensure the stability of the government and benefit the JD(S) and Mr. Kumaraswamy, many in Congress believe. Congress legislators have been told to get all their files cleared from the Chief Minister’s office and get funds for their constituencies, a Congress leader said.

CM meets Siddaramaiah, Independent MLAs

Mr. Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah met on Saturday and held discussions on the proposed induction of the two Independent MLAs into the Cabinet.

Sources said Mr. Shankar and Mr. Nagesh also met the Chief Minister and held talks.

Mr. Kumaraswamy is expected to expand the Cabinet by inducting these two MLAs. This is an attempt to stop the BJP from luring Independents to its fold. On Wednesday last, these Independent MLAs were seen with Mr. Jarkoholi.