‘Induct more MLAs from KK region into Cabinet’

Lakshman Dasti

KALABURAGI

19 November 2020 22:51 IST

Hyderabad Karnataka Janapara Sangharsha Samiti has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to maintain regional balance by inducting more legislators from the six districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region into the Cabinet during the forthcoming expansion.

Honorary president of the samiti Lakshman Dasti (in photo) has in a release here stated that the Yediyurappa-led government has neglected the backward region when the Cabinet was expanded earlier by inducting only a single legislator from the region.

The Kalyana-Karnataka region comprising six districts accounts for 23 % of the State’s geographical area and it should get at least seven or eight ministerial berths in the Cabinet.

And, this time the people of the region expect that the Chief Minister will maintain regional balance by inducting more representatives from the region.

Accusing the BJP-led government of neglecting Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir and Koppal districts, Mr. Dasti demanded that the government stop meting out step-motherly treatment to the region.

Mr. Yediyurappa should not forget that these districts have a large number of BJP supporters, he added.