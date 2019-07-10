Induct B.C. Patil into Cabinet: Shivannanavar

Members of the Congress and the BJP staged protests in Haveri on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing political turmoil in the State.

While members of the Congress alleged that the BJP was indulging in horse-trading to bring down the coalition government in the State, members of the BJP staged a protest seeking the resignation of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The Congress members began their protest march from Mailar Mahadev Circle and blocked the road after they reached Hosamani Siddappa Circle. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

The former Minister Basavaraj Shivannanavar said that as the coalition government was giving good governance, the MLAs should cooperate with it.

He said that MLA B.C. Patil from Hirekerur should have got Cabinet berth earlier itself.

But now as the stage was set for Cabinet reshuffle, they would demand induction of Mr. Patil into the Cabinet, he said and urged Mr. Patil to withdraw his resignation.

The former Minister Rudrappa Lamani said that Mr. Patil would get Ministerial berth and he should be loyal to his party. Various other Congressmen took part in the agitation.

CM told to resign

BJP members took out their protest march from the party office to Hosamani Siddappa Circle where they staged a protest seeking Mr. Kumaraswamy’s resignation.

The BJP protestors led by the former MLA U.B. Banakar and other party office-bearers said that as the coalition government had lost the trust of its MLAs, it had been reduced to a minority. Mr. Kumaraswamy should immediately resign, they demanded.

They said that the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) had lost the moral right to continue in the coalition government and the leaders should immediately step down.

In Gadag too, a similar protest was held seeking the resignation of Mr. Kumaraswamy.