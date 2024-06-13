Indrajit Lankesh’s film Gauri to hit the screens in July

Kannada film Gauri, produced and directed by journalist and film-maker Indrajit Lankesh and starring his son Samarjit Lankesh and Sanya Iyer, will hit the screens in July and one of the songs of the film was released in Hubballi on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons after screening of the video song ‘Dhoola Ebbisava’ at the Press Club in Hubballi, Mr. Indrajit clarified that the title of the film Gauri had nothing to do with the life of his elder sister and journalist Gauri, who was murdered a few years ago.

“I share a special bond with my sister Gauri. She was not just my sister but my mother also. We had a hard time during our childhood. My father had resigned from his post and despite the success of his film, financial position was weak. My mother had started a small business to support the family and it was Gauri who used to take care of me like a mother. She was very sensitive and her sensitivity can be seen in the film,” he said adding that he had dedicated a song to his sister in the film.

Mr. Indrajit said that the song ‘Time baruthe’ had already become a hit and the second song ‘Dhoola Ebbisava’ was also likely to become a hit. He said the film inspired from a real life story had a message to society and he would consider it his one of his best films so far. Mr. Samarjit and Ms. Sanya, who are making their debut with the film, had put in all out efforts and he hoped that the film goers would patronise it.

He said that the film had a mix of both young and senior artistes and had been shot at various locations in Karnataka. Noted music composers and singers had given enthralling songs for the film, he said.

Actor Sanya said she was fortunate to had termed the chance to work with Mr. Indrajit as he meticulously planned everything. Mr. Samarjit said he was very happy to work with his father in his debut film.

