Indrajit Lankesh appears for questioning

Film director Indrajit Lankesh appeared before officials of the Anti-Narcotics Wing at the CCB headquarters here on Monday where he was questioned about his claims of drug menace in the film industry.

He met ACP Goutham and Inspector Mallesh Bolettin and received a set of documents to corroborate his claims.

Mr. Lankesh had earlier alleged in claims to the media that the drug menace had gripped the industry and members of the industry are consumers at rave parties and parties at farm houses. He had also alleged that some of them were peddling drugs to make extra money.

He had said that he is ready to cooperate with the police if they initiate investigation and take action.

The CCB had issued notice to Mr. Lankesh asking him to appear before them for questioning.