Indradhanush 5.0 launched in Dharwad district

August 07, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Executive Officer of the Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. has called upon mothers and pregnant women to avail themselves of the benefits of all vaccinations under the immunisation programme Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0.

She was addressing a gathering after administering vaccination to babies under the immunisation programme at the Women and Children’s Wing of the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad on Monday.

The ZP CEO said that vaccination under this programme will help protect neo-natals, children, mothers and pregnant women from major diseases. The first phase will be held from August 7 to 12, the second phase between September 11 and 16. And, the third phase will be held from October 9 to 14.

Ms. Swaroopa said that that those who skipped the vaccination earlier can get themselves vaccinated now. ”A flagship programme of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Indradhanush 5.0 aims at reaching out to those who missed the vaccinations earlier, while ensuring the community’s participation in the mission. It will also aim at administering Measle-Rubella (MR) vaccine,” she said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Shahsi Patil said that the details of the vaccines administered will be uploaded on U Win portal and the beneficiaries will get e-vaccination certificate.

RCHO S.M. Honakeri said that under the IMI 5.0, 36,010 children in the age group of zero to one year and 39,430 pregnant women will be vaccinated at 589 centres.

District Surgeon Sangappa Gabi called upon the public to make the mission a success by taking active part in it.