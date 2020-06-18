Indoor yoga for Mysureans this year

MYSURU

18 June 2020 23:17 IST

With a ban on public gatherings in place due to COVID-19, the famed single-venue mega yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga on June 21 this year has been discontinued.

Yet, organisers are expecting about one lakh yoga enthusiasts to make it happen by performing ‘asanas’ at the same time staying indoors on Sunday morning.

Mysuru has been celebrating yoga day in a big way since 2015 and entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2017 for the largest show in a single venue. Thereafter, crowds assembled at the Mysore Race Club ground every year and made headlines.

However, this year, the Mysuru district administration and the Mysuru Yoga Federation decided to restrict the celebrations to homes, with an appeal to enthusiasts to do yoga on the terrace or balcony. The video of the session can be uploaded on social media.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said Mysureans do not want to miss the celebration owing to the pandemic.

“Instead of the single venue outdoor mass yoga session, they can celebrate performing yoga at a time staying in their homes. We hope the people cooperate and support the initiative in the light of pandemic,” he said, in a video message.

At least one lakh people are expected to perform yoga from their homes to celebrate the occasion, he said.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, in a video message, said people could do ‘asanas’ of their choice staying indoors. “In fact, we wanted to break the record held by yoga guru Baba Ramdev on the yoga day show this year in Mysuru by attracting a gargantuan crowd. But the pandemic stopped us from making it happen,” he recalled.

Those performing yoga on June 21 in their homes will get a certificate acknowledging their participation.

Yoga federation convener and yoga exponent Srihari said there are plans to hold a Facebook live with a few professionals performing yoga at a centre for the benefit of those performing at home.