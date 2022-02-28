Indo-Japanese military exercise
“Ex Dharma Guardian-2022”, a joint military exercise between India and Japan, is being conducted at the Foreign Training Node in Belagavi. The exercise, which began on Sunday, will go on till March 10.
The annual training event is being held in India since 2018.
Combat experienced troops of the 15th Battalion the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army and the 30th Infantry Regiment of the Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF) are participating in the exercise, said a release.
