  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

Individual exits don’t matter: DKS

MLC seat vacated after Shettar’s exit will be given to a loyal party worker, says Deputy Chief Minister

January 26, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Likening the Congress to an ocean, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that individual exits do not make any difference to the party.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office here, he said: “Congress is an ocean; it stays unaffected irrespective of anyone joining or leaving. There are many people who are looking forward to joining the Congress too.”

He was responding to a question on former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar quitting the party less than a year after joining it from the BJP.

“Mr. Shettar had joined the Congress after his disillusionment with the internal affairs of the BJP. He had even made big accusations against that party. We made him an MLC in spite of his loss by 35,000 votes in the Assembly elections. Despite BJP trying to establish contact with him for the last two to three months, he was determined to stay in the party till a couple of days before,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the MLC seat vacated after Mr. Shettar’s exit would be given to a loyal party worker.

