‘Indira’ will be one up on ‘Amma’ in quality: Minister

Karnataka’s Indira Canteens are going to serve better food than Tamil Nadu’s Amma Canteens if Karnataka Food Minister U.T. Khader’s words are to be taken as certified fact.

“Our quality is definitely going to be better than that of Amma Canteens. There is no question of compromising on quality just because we are offering food at subsidised rates,” the Minister said.

Karnataka recently announced in its budget that all the 198 wards in Bengaluru will have subsidised canteens on the lines of Amma Canteens in Tamil Nadu. Later, the government decided to change the name of the proposed food outlets from ‘Namma’ (our) Canteens to ‘Indira Canteens’ following a demand by Congress members. He said the government had got expression of interest from different firms on the prices of food items that could be served in the proposed canteens.

Minimum weight

“We have also told them that each food item should weigh a minimum of 350 to 400 gm,” Mr. Khader said.

He added that the government is yet to sign an agreement with the ISKCON — which has expertise in mass cooking — for catering to Indira canteens as it is not willing to use onion and garlic in its food preparations.

Each Assembly constituency in Bengaluru will have seven to eight Indira Canteens, and the government plans to establish one kitchen in each constituency to serve its canteens.

To begin with, the number of people to be served by each of these canteens would be restricted till there is a clear idea on the daily footfall at these canteens, the Minister said.