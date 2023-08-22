Indira Canteen: Committee checks food quality and hygiene

August 22, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The committee constituted in Mysuru to oversee the functioning of Indira Canteens, which have resumed operations after the Congress government came to power in the State, has decided to inspect the canteens once in 15 days to check hygiene, quality and quantity of food served to the people.

The committee headed by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has been constituted to ensure that the canteens are run properly without complaints from the public.

Some members of the committee on Tuesday inspected the canteen on the K.R. Hospital premises and checked the quality of food served. However, the members expressed their displeasure over the quality of rice since it was not properly cooked. The canteen in charge was asked to immediately replace the rice and the staff was warned they would be penalised if quality was not ensured.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj, who was in the team, said the committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner was constituted for overseeing the canteens’ functioning. “There were some issues at the canteen on K.R. Hospital premises and the people in charge of it have been told to ensure quality. We will be inspecting other canteens in the days to come and at least once in 15 days so that they are properly run and benefit the people,” he said.

Mysuru has 12 Indira Canteens, including 11 already running and one readying for inauguration.

Mr. Nagaraj said the MCC would bear the cost of minor repairs at the canteens, if any, as directed by the government. The works include repair of RO units, CCTV cameras, and so on. Water has to be drinkable and managers have to ensure all the filtration units are working properly, he said.

