IndiGo to connect Belagavi with Chennai

Belagavi

08 January 2021 00:45 IST

IndiGo Airline will connect Belagavi with Chennai from February 2. The low cost airline will operate an ATR 72-600 aircraft on the Belagavi Chennai route. Flight number 6E 7132 will take off from Belagavi at 10.55 a.m. and reach Chennai at 1.15 p.m.

And, flight number 6E 7131 will leave Chennai (T1) at 8.10 a.m. and reach Belagavi at 10.25 a.m. With this, the domestic airport at Sambra in Belagavi will be connected to 12 cities in the country.

