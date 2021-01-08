Karnataka

IndiGo to connect Belagavi with Chennai

IndiGo Airline will connect Belagavi with Chennai from February 2. The low cost airline will operate an ATR 72-600 aircraft on the Belagavi Chennai route. Flight number 6E 7132 will take off from Belagavi at 10.55 a.m. and reach Chennai at 1.15 p.m.

And, flight number 6E 7131 will leave Chennai (T1) at 8.10 a.m. and reach Belagavi at 10.25 a.m. With this, the domestic airport at Sambra in Belagavi will be connected to 12 cities in the country.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2021 12:47:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/indigo-to-connect-belagavi-with-chennai/article33523874.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY