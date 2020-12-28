IndiGo resumes Mysuru-Hyderabad flight

IndiGo Airlines resumed its flight from Mysuru to Hyderabad on Monday which it had discontinued during the lockdown.
The resumption also signals the gradual return to normality in the economy which suffered a blow due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
The IndiGo flight 6E 7955 will depart from Hyderabad at 8.35 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 10.25 a.m. The return flight 6E 7956 will depart from Mysuru at 10.50 a.m. to reach Hyderabad at 12.50 p.m.
Mysuru airport director R. Manjunath said the ATR flight had 54 incoming passengers and 42 outgoing passengers underlining the encouraging response for it. IndiGo’s Mysuru-Hyderabad flight is under UDAN scheme and is a daily service, he added.
The route is also served by Alliance Air which departs daily from Hyderabad at 2.35 p.m. and reaches Mysuru at 3.30 p.m. In the return direction Alliance Air flight departs from Mysuru at 8 p.m. and reaches Hyderabad at 10 p.m.
Mysuru airport now has 16 flight movements connecting Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Mangaluru, Goa and Belagavi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath