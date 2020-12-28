IndiGo resumes Mysuru-Hyderabad flight

IndiGo Airlines resumed its flight from Mysuru to Hyderabad on Monday which it had discontinued during the lockdown.

The resumption also signals the gradual return to normality in the economy which suffered a blow due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The IndiGo flight 6E 7955 will depart from Hyderabad at 8.35 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 10.25 a.m. The return flight 6E 7956 will depart from Mysuru at 10.50 a.m. to reach Hyderabad at 12.50 p.m.

Mysuru airport director R. Manjunath said the ATR flight had 54 incoming passengers and 42 outgoing passengers underlining the encouraging response for it. IndiGo’s Mysuru-Hyderabad flight is under UDAN scheme and is a daily service, he added.

The route is also served by Alliance Air which departs daily from Hyderabad at 2.35 p.m. and reaches Mysuru at 3.30 p.m. In the return direction Alliance Air flight departs from Mysuru at 8 p.m. and reaches Hyderabad at 10 p.m.

Mysuru airport now has 16 flight movements connecting Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Mangaluru, Goa and Belagavi.