IndiGo launches direct Hubballi-Delhi flight

November 14, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says that with this, a long-pending demand of the region has been finally met and he thanks Jyotiraditya Scindia and the IndiGo management for making it possible

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi flagging off the Hubballi-Delhi direct flight at Hubballi Airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Air passengers from Kittur Karnataka region (Bombay Karnataka) will now be able to fly directly to the national capital Delhi with IndiGo Airlines launching an exclusive direct flight service from Hubballi on Monday.

The formal launch of the direct flight services was held at Hubballi Airport, with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi inaugurating it and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiradhitya Scindia and R.K. Singha of IndiGo Airlines participating in the programme through virtual mode.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Joshi said that with the launch of the direct flight service to Delhi, a long-pending demand of the region has been finally met and he will thank Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia for taking personal interest in facilitating the service and also, the IndiGo management.

As part of the comprehensive development of Hubballi Airport from a small airport to one of international standards initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the Udaan scheme, several flights were started. However, because of COVID-19, flight services were affected and now, flight services have seen a great improvement, he said.

Mr. Joshi also appealed to Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia to look into the issue of starting direct flights to Ahmedabad and the resumption of cargo services from Hubballi.

Referring to the full occupancy of the first flight from Delhi to Hubballi and the return journey, which saw over 150 passengers, he said that operation of bigger aircraft will help in improving cargo services.

On the occasion, Mr. Joshi symbolically handed over flight tickets and flagged off the flight to Delhi.

Earlier, Aksha Patil of IndiGo said that a journey to Delhi that took two-and-a-half days earlier and now, the same can be completed in just two-and-a-half hours due to the efforts taken by Mr. Joshi. Some of the air passengers also shared their feelings on the occasion.

Director of Hubballi Airport Pramod Thakre, members of Airport Advisory Committee Satish Munavalli, Sunil Nalavade, Jayaram Shetty, BJP leader Sanjay Kapatkar and others were present.

Flight schedule

As per the flight schedule,  Delhi-Huballi flight (6E 5624) will leave Delhi Airport at 10 a.m. and land in Hubballi at 12.45 p.m. In the return direction, Hubballi-Delhi Flight (6E 5625) will take off from Hubballi Airport at 1.15 p.m. and land in Delhi at 3.45 p.m.

