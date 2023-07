July 17, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - Bengaluru

An Indigo flight bound for Delhi on Sunday morning was delayed owing to technical reasons for about one hour and forty-five minutes.

Flight 6E 5021, which was scheduled to take off from the Kempegowda International Airport at 5.35 a.m. had to roll back to the parking bay just before its scheduled take-off. Technical reasons were cited for the rollback. The flight left for Delhi at 7.20 a.m.