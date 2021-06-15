Karnataka

Indigo flight reports tyre burst at Hubballi

Passengers of an Indigo aircraft from Kannur to Hubballi had a narrow escape after the flight reported tyre burst on landing at Hubballi airport on Monday night.

According to sources the incident occurred when the Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight 6e-7979 landed around 8.30 p.m.

An official statement from Indigo Airlines said that all the crew and passengers were safe.

“The aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubballi”, the release said.

According sources 18 passengers from Hubballi were supposed to board the flight to Bengaluru. Following the mishap, the flight was cancelled.

In March, 2015, passengers of a Spicejet aircraft had a narrow escape after the aircraft skidded off the runway at Hubballi airport. Subsequently the runaway was widened and Instrumental Landing System commissioned.


