IndiGo apologies to passengers who missed connecting flight from Bengaluru to Chennai

November 21, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

IndiGo airlines has apologised to eight transit passengers who were travelling in Flight 6E 478 operating from Amritsar to Chennai via Bengaluru on November 19.

Following reports that few passengers were forced off the plane due to low numbers and that the airline refused to fly, IndiGo on Tuesday said that due to the delay of the incoming aircraft from Amritsar, these passengers were unable to board the onward flight to Chennai at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

It added that the airline staff made every possible effort to help passengers make the connection, however due to lack of time, they were unable to board the aircraft.

“IndiGo staff offered the passengers overnight accommodation and booking on the next available flight but certain passengers chose to stay at the airport lounge. We deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline said.

